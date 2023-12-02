- SCIENCE
Japan, EU Issue Statement Toward Practical Use of Fusion Energy
14:49 JST, December 2, 2023
Japan and the European Union on Friday issued a joint statement committing to work toward the practical application of fusion power generation.
Fusion power could produce enormous amounts of energy by emulating the nuclear processes of the sun. Japan and the EU have jointly constructed one of the world’s largest fusion experimental devices, JT-60SA, in Naka, Ibaraki Prefecture.
Japan and the EU view fusion energy as “one of the next-generation energy sources that simultaneously addresses energy supply and environmental challenges.” The two sides confirmed that they will utilize research results from JT-60SA to help design and construct fusion reactors in the future.
The joint statement says the two sides pledge to strengthen their cooperation in research and development related to the experimental device and foster young researchers to support the technology in the future.
