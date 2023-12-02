- SCIENCE
Report: Russia Plans to Send Cosmonauts to the Moon Next Decade
12:49 JST, December 2, 2023
MOSCOW (Reuters) — Russia plans to send cosmonauts to land on the Moon next decade for the first time in its history and intends to build a moon base, according to the Russian corporation responsible for manned space flights, state news agency TASS reported.
A draft plan presented by Vladimir Solovyov of RKK Energia said that Russia was planning manned missions to the moon, including the first Russian human moon landing, along with a moon base, TASS said on Nov. 15.
“Preparations for deploying a lunar base — 2031-2040,” TASS quoted the draft plan as saying. The plan also spoke of exploiting the moon’s resources.
In August, Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years failed when its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the moon, underscoring the post-Soviet problems experienced by a once-mighty space program.
U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong gained renown in 1969 for becoming the first person to walk on the moon, but the Soviet Union’s Luna-2 mission was the first spacecraft to reach the moon’s surface in 1959, and the Luna-9 mission in 1966 was the first to make a soft landing there.
Soviet cosmonauts never did a human landing on the moon.
"SCIENCE & NATURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Europe’s Euclid Space Telescope Releases First Images
-
G7 to Share Information on Invasive Alien Species; Members Agree to Create Database, Strengthen Research
-
Autonomous Driving Could Get ¥2.7 Billion Boost from Japanese Govt
-
Japan Environment Chief Urges China to Base Stance Over Treated Water on Scientific Evidence
-
Joby Shows Off Electric Air Taxis in New York
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace
- 69.7 Bil. Yen in COVID-19 Loans to Small Businesses Uncollectible