Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman Win Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden October 2, 2023.

The Japan News

18:54 JST, October 2, 2023

Scientist Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, Sweden’s Karolinska Institute announced Monday.

