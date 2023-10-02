- SCIENCE
Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman Win Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine
18:54 JST, October 2, 2023
Scientist Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, Sweden’s Karolinska Institute announced Monday.
"SCIENCE & NATURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sony to Start ‘Foster Parent Program’ for Aibo Dog Robots
-
Lake Titicaca’s Water Levels Fall to Historic Lows
-
Japan’s Drug Agency Seeks US Office with Eye on Washington to Help Japanese Obtain New Effective Treatments
-
Invasive Species Problem Will Be ‘Worse before It Gets Better’
-
Climate-friendly Cows Bred to Belch Less Methane
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions