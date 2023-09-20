- SCIENCE
2 Japanese Picked as 2023 Citation Laureates
14:40 JST, September 20, 2023
Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)—Japanese researchers Masashi Yanagisawa and Kazunori Kataoka are in the list of 23 world-class researchers named by Clarivate PLC as Citation Laureates for 2023, the international information provider said Tuesday.
Yanagisawa, 63, was chosen in the category of physiology or medicine, and Kataoka, 72, in the chemistry category.
Clarivate names researchers as Citation Laureates if they have made Nobel Prize-level research achievements and their papers are cited frequently. Citation Laureates often win a Nobel Prize.
Yanagisawa, director of the International Institute for Integrative Sleep Medicine at the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, has contributed to the elucidation of the mechanism of sleep and wakening through the discovery of the wake-promoting substance orexin.
Kataoka, director-general of the Innovation Center of NanoMedicine at the Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion in Kanagawa Prefecture, has developed a method to deliver drugs and genes targeting only specific cells, such as cancer cells, by combining them with special molecules.
"SCIENCE & NATURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Moon Lander Set for Launch Monday; JAXA Aims to Bring It Down Within 100 Meters of Target
-
XRISM Space Observation Satellite to Launch Monday
-
Japan Aims to Reverse Decline in Research Capabilities
-
Italy’s Clam Industry under Threat from Crab ‘Invasion’
-
New Crew for the Space Station Launches with 4 Astronauts from 4 Countries
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Scallop, Sea Cucumber Prices Drop after China’s Import Ban; Many of Japan’s Seafood Regions Affected by Drastic Move