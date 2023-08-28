- SCIENCE
H2A Rocket Launch Canceled due to Strong Winds…Schedule will be Adjusted Later
10:10 JST, August 28, 2023
The launch of the H2A Launch No.47, scheduled for Monday morning at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, was cancelled due to strong winds in the sky. The schedule will be adjusted later.
The rocket was scheduled to be launched at 9:26 a.m. on Monday, carrying the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) and the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM).
"SCIENCE & NATURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Farmers Feeling the Bite of Alligator Weed Infestations
-
Japan to Aid Climate Change Fight by Giving Satellite Data to Developing Nations
-
Japanese Team Develops ‘Origami’ Tech for Instant 3D Objects
-
In Brazil, Stargazers Escape Cities in Search of ‘Astro-tourism’
-
Japan Falls in Ranking of Most Cited Science Papers
JN ACCESS RANKING