H2A Rocket Launch Canceled due to Strong Winds…Schedule will be Adjusted Later

The Yomiuri Shimbun

H2A rocket No. 47 moved to the launch site at 6:54 p.m. Sunday at the Tanegashima Space Center, Kagoshima Prefecture.

The launch of the H2A Launch No.47, scheduled for Monday morning at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, was cancelled due to strong winds in the sky. The schedule will be adjusted later.

The rocket was scheduled to be launched at 9:26 a.m. on Monday, carrying the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) and the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM).