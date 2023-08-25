NASA Postpones Launch of SpaceX Craft, Crewed by Japanese Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, to Saturday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa participates in an online JAXA press conference on July 26.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The launch of a Crew Dragon spacecraft, which will carry Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, will be postponed to Saturday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has said.

The spacecraft had been scheduled to launch Friday morning, local time.

Under the new schedule, the SpaceX craft will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:27 a.m. Saturday, local time.