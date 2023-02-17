JAXA’s H3 Rocket Fails to Launch

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The first H-3 rocket that failed to launch at the scheduled time on Friday at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Japan’s first H3 rocket failed to launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Friday, said the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The rocket could not be launched during the appropriate launch window due to an ignitition failure.