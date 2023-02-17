  • SCIENCE

JAXA’s H3 Rocket Fails to Launch

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The first H-3 rocket that failed to launch at the scheduled time on Friday at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:01 JST, February 17, 2023

Japan’s first H3 rocket failed to launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Friday, said the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The rocket could not be launched during the appropriate launch window due to an ignitition failure.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The first H-3 rocket that failed to launch at the scheduled time on Friday at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SCIENCE & NATURE" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING