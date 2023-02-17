- SCIENCE
JAXA’s H3 Rocket Fails to Launch
11:01 JST, February 17, 2023
Japan’s first H3 rocket failed to launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Friday, said the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).
The rocket could not be launched during the appropriate launch window due to an ignitition failure.
