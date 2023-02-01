Koichi Wakata Set for 2nd Spacewalk on ISS Mission

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Koichi Wakata speaks at a July press conference.

Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata is scheduled to embark on his second extravehicular activity (EVA) following his initial spacewalk in late January for a mission to lay groundwork for the installation of upgraded solar power-generation panels on the International Space Station, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said Tuesday.

Wakata, 59, is slated to exit the spaceship’s confines at 10:15 p.m. Japan time on Thursday for about 6½ hours to continue work from the previous Jan. 20 EVA, which lasted more than 7 hours. That spacewalk, which was the first of Wakata’s long career, was in tandem with the same American astronaut with whom he will be paired in the upcoming mission.