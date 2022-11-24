- SCIENCE
U.K. issues 1st spaceport license ahead of maiden launch
18:16 JST, November 24, 2022
LONDON (Reuters) — Britain issued its first spaceport license on Nov. 16, paving the way for the country’s maiden satellite launch later this year as it looks to become Europe’s leading space industry player.
The license was issued to Spaceport Cornwall.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the U.K. regulator, also said it was in “very advanced stages” with Virgin Orbit, Richard Branson’s small satellite service provider, for additional licenses needed for the launch itself.
The issue of the spaceport licence to the site in Newquay, Cornwall, puts Britain one step closer to becoming the first country in Europe from where satellites can be launched into orbit.
The first U.K. launch is expected before the end of the year, the U.K. Space Agency’s deputy chief executive, Ian Annett, said in a CAA statement.
Virgin Orbit plans to use a modified Boeing 747 with a rocket attached under its wing. Once in flight, the rocket will set off, taking small satellites into orbit in what is known as a horizontal launch.
Britain has a large space industry employing 47,000 people who build more satellites than anywhere outside the United States. Adding launch capabilities will boost the economy by £3.8 billion ($4.5 billion) over the next decade, the government estimates.
"SCIENCE & NATURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
- Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
- Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are
- Tokyo police crack down on cycling violations