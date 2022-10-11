JAXA to launch Epsilon rocket for satellite installation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Epsilon-5 was launched from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima on November 2021.

The solid-fuel rocket Epsilon-6 will be launched around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced Sunday. Although the launch was originally scheduled for Friday, it was postponed due to the potential poor location of positioning satellites in relation to the projected location of the ascending rocket, which could have prevented the agency from accurately tracking the rocket. The agency said there will be no such issues on Wednesday.

The Epsilon-6 will carry a total of eight satellites, including a small radar satellite from the Fukuoka-based space startup iQPS Inc.