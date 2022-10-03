Svante Paabo wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine

Reuters file photo

Japan Prize 2020 laureate Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo poses with his trophy during the Japan Prize presentation ceremony in Tokyo, in April.

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) — Scientist Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries “concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution,” the award-giving body said on Monday.

The prize, arguably among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is awarded by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden’s Karolinska Institute and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($900,357).

It is the first of this year’s batch of prizes.