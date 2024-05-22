Home>Science & Nature>Environment

Rare Light Blue Frog Found in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture; Expert Says Unusual Color Sometimes Results From Mutations

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A light blue Japanese tree frog

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:30 JST, May 22, 2024

FUKUOKA — A rare light blue frog has been found in Sasaguri, Fukuoka Prefecture.

A couple in Sasaguri found the Japanese tree frog, which is light blue instead of the usual green. They contacted Yoshimi Ota, an expert in endangered frogs, snakes and other animals who also serves as an advisor to an inter-high school club interested in aquatic life.

According to Ota, Japanese tree frogs are normally green due to the presence of black, blue and yellow pigments in their skin. However, mutations or other reasons can sometimes result in a blue or light blue color.

The frog is about three centimeters long and believed to be 1 or 2 years old.

It is currently being kept by the aquatic life club, which consists of students from Fukuoka Daiichi High School and Daiichi University of Pharmacy High School, both in Fukuoka City.

