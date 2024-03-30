Yellow Sand Observed in Tokyo, Osaka, Many Other Parts of Japan
13:15 JST, March 30, 2024
Yellow sand arrived in Tokyo and many other parts of Japan on Saturday, hitting the capital for the first time since May 2023.
By 10 a.m. on Saturday, yellow sand that had flown in from Mongolia and northwestern China, had also hit Osaka, Fukuoka and many places in the Japanese archipelago, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Yellow sand is expected to be observed through Sunday, the agency said.
