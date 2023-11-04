Japan Environment Chief Urges China to Base Stance Over Treated Water on Scientific Evidence

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Environment Minister Shintaro Ito explains Japan’s release of treated water into the ocean during a Japan-China-South Korea meeting of environment ministers in Nagoya on Saturday.

NAGOYA — Environment Minister Shintaro Ito on Saturday urged China to handle the issue of Japan’s release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean on the basis of scientific evidence.

During a trilateral meeting of environment chiefs from Japan, China and South Korea in Nagoya, Ito emphasized the discharge of treated water from the plant Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. is decommissioning “has been confirmed to have no impact on people or the environment.” He said this was based on the results of monitoring of fish and other marine life as well as seawater in the vicinity of the power plant.

Calling the treated water “nuclear-contaminated water,” Chinese Ecology and Environment Minister Huang Runqiu said Japan should process the water in a responsible manner in close consultation with neighboring countries.

Also during the meeting, the three countries adopted a joint communique calling for enhanced measures on climate change, loss of biodiversity and environmental pollution.