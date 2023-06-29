IAEA Chief to Visit 3 Nations Over Fukushima Nuclear Plant Water Release

Reuters

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi holds a press conference in Kyiv on June 13.

Arrangements are being made for International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi to visit South Korea, the Cook Islands and New Zealand in July to discuss issues regarding the ocean discharge of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, it has been learned.

Grossi will brief the governments of the three countries on the contents of the comprehensive report, which will include the international nuclear watchdog’s assessment of the safety of the ocean discharge, according to government sources.

Grossi is scheduled to visit Japan on July 4 to present the comprehensive report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, after which he will visit the three countries.

The IAEA dispatched a task force to the Fukushima plant, which is managed by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc., from late May to early June to finalize the comprehensive report. The IAEA has so far released six reports, in which it has described the method of the discharge and other matters as “appropriate,” and it is expected to maintain the same view in the final report.