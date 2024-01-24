- Climate Change
London Underprepared for Deadly Climate Change Risks
17:53 JST, January 24, 2024
LONDON (Reuters) — London is underprepared for the heatwaves, flooding and rising sea levels it is forecast to experience in coming years, a report commissioned by Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Jan. 17.
The report, which was ordered after soaring temperatures, wildfires and floods all hit the capital in recent years, said a “step change” in planning and investment was needed.
“London has many good plans and programs to prepare for climate hazards but we need to recognize that Londoners now face lethal risks,” the chair of the report, and former chair of the Environment Agency, Emma Howard Boyd said in a statement.
Boyd said that while there had been a strong focus on reducing emissions, Britain also needed to prepare and adapt its critical national infrastructure.
“Things that we need to deal with in the future have suddenly become very, very real,” Boyd told Reuters.
