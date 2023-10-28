El Nino Likely to Bring Hot Summer to Chile

SANTIAGO (Reuters) — ​​Chile will most likely face higher than average temperatures in the upcoming Southern Hemisphere summer due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, according to official forecasts.

In a press conference on Oct. 11, Catalina Cortes, head of the climate services office at Chile’s Meteorological Directorate said that temperatures have increased strongly since 2015 and El Nino will likely make it warmer.

“Last summer, in the central region of the country, was the warmest since 1950 and it is very likely that this situation will extend into next summer,” Cortes said, adding that the EL Nino is expected to remain in Chile until fall 2024.

“And that makes it very likely that this summer will tend to be warmer.”