- CLIMATE CHANGE
All-Paper Coffee Cups Trialed at FamilyMart
13:50 JST, February 8, 2023
FamilyMart Co. launched a trial run of its all-paper cups for freshly made hot coffee and other drinks at a store inside its headquarters on Tuesday.
The cups’ lids are connected to the cup bodies and are foldable. After pouring coffee into the cup, you fold down the flaps to enclose the contents. The trial will mainly confirm whether the paper is suitably thick and how easy it is to fold the flaps.
The cups will be tested through March 6 at the store, which is only accessible to company employees, with the goal of later introducing them at FamilyMart stores for the general public.
Should the paper cups be used at all the company’s stores across the nation, plastic use will be reduced by about 250 tons per year, the company said.
