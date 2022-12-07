Japanese Climate Activist Hirata Makes BBC’s 100 Women List

AFP-Jiji file photo

Environmental activist Kumiko Hirata in Tokyo in June 2021.

LONDON (Jiji Press) — Environmental activist Kimiko Hirata made British broadcaster BBC’s list of the world’s 100 influential women of the year released Tuesday.

Hirata has long been tackling climate change issues, including at an environmental nongovernmental organization. She serves as executive director of Climate Integrate, a Tokyo-based independent think tank.

Calling for Japan to phase out fossil fuels, Hirata leads a campaign to stop the construction of coal-fired power plants.

In 2021, she became the first Japanese woman to win the Goldman Environmental Prize, known as an “environmental Nobel Prize.”

“We know our efforts are hugely important, and appreciate the recognition of our work in Japan by the international community,” Hirata said in a statement.

“I will work to further accelerate decarbonization efforts in Japan and beyond with various stakeholders,” the statement added.

Also among the 100 women chosen this year were Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, journalists from Russia and Ukraine and Iranian activists.