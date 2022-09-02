Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur ink accord to deepen ties

Courtesy of Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike shakes hands with Kuala Lumpur Mayor Mahadi Che Ngah in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Thursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government and Kuala Lumpur signed a letter of intent Thursday, aiming to strengthen ties and work together on various problems caused by climate change.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike inked the accord with Kuala Lumpur Mayor Mahadi Che Ngah while in Malaysia as part of a business trip to Southeast Asia.

The two capitals will collaborate on technical matters and exchange information on urban infrastructure development with an eye toward the decarbonization of public facilities and combatting frequent flooding. Practical exchanges, such as mutual inspection tours, are also part of the agreement.

“I’d like to work in tandem with Kuala Lumpur to develop solutions for common problems,” Koike said after signing the letter.