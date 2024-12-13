Akie Abe to Meet with Melania Trump in U.S.; May Also Meet the President-Elect

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

From left: Melania Trump, then U.S. President Donald Trump, then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Abe’s wife Akie enjoy dinner at a robata-yaki grilled meat restaurant in Roppongi, Tokyo, during Trump’s visit to Japan in 2019.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s widow Akie is making arrangements to visit the United States and meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania this weekend, sources said.

There is a possibility that she will also meet with Trump, according to the sources. Akie was invited to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Abe established a close relationship with Trump during Trump’s first tenure, and Akie has attended many dinners with both leaders and is acquainted with Trump.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hopes to hold a meeting with Trump before his inauguration in January, but as yet no time frame for the meeting has been set. The potential impact on Japan-U.S. relations of a meeting between Akie and Trump is being closely watched.