Akie Abe to Meet with Melania Trump in U.S.; May Also Meet the President-Elect
13:23 JST, December 13, 2024
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s widow Akie is making arrangements to visit the United States and meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania this weekend, sources said.
There is a possibility that she will also meet with Trump, according to the sources. Akie was invited to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
Abe established a close relationship with Trump during Trump’s first tenure, and Akie has attended many dinners with both leaders and is acquainted with Trump.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hopes to hold a meeting with Trump before his inauguration in January, but as yet no time frame for the meeting has been set. The potential impact on Japan-U.S. relations of a meeting between Akie and Trump is being closely watched.
