Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa to Visit Middle East; Moves by Iran May Disrupt Plans
1:00 JST, August 17, 2024
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa plans to visit the Middle East countries of Qatar and Bahrain later this month, it has been learned. The visit dates are currently being arranged for Aug. 28 and 29.
Qatar has played a mediating role in ceasefire talks between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, and Bahrain holds the presidency of the League of Arab States this year.
Japan intends to strengthen cooperation with the two nations to ease tensions in the region, in light of the killing of a top Hamas leader in Tehran last month and Iran’s subsequent declaration of retaliation against Israel.
Kamikawa is considering holding talks with the foreign ministers of Qatar and Bahrain but may cancel her visit depending on Iran’s actions in the meantime.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S. to Compile Joint Document on Extended Deterrence; Foreign, Defense Ministers to Hold Talks
-
Kishida to Narrow Focus in Constitutional Revision Push; Contingency Clause, Recognition of SDF to Be Priorities
-
South Korea Defense Minister Vows ‘Thorough’ Retaliation Against North Korea Provocation; Intends to Continue Loudspeakers Propaganda
-
Record Number of Japan’s Career-Track Bureaucrats Quit in Less Than 10 Years; Long Work Hours, Insufficient Pay Likely Among Reasons
-
Presidential Race for Japan’s LDP Hinges on ‘Change’; Younger Politicians Prepare to Jump In
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake