Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa to Visit Middle East; Moves by Iran May Disrupt Plans

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa plans to visit the Middle East countries of Qatar and Bahrain later this month, it has been learned. The visit dates are currently being arranged for Aug. 28 and 29.

Qatar has played a mediating role in ceasefire talks between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, and Bahrain holds the presidency of the League of Arab States this year.

Japan intends to strengthen cooperation with the two nations to ease tensions in the region, in light of the killing of a top Hamas leader in Tehran last month and Iran’s subsequent declaration of retaliation against Israel.

Kamikawa is considering holding talks with the foreign ministers of Qatar and Bahrain but may cancel her visit depending on Iran’s actions in the meantime.