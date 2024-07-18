Pacific Island Leaders to Vow Cooperation in 7 Areas;Multilateral Summit Wrapping Up in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, second from right, attends a plenary session of the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday morning.

The Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM) held in Tokyo was set to conclude on Thursday afternoon, with the adoption of a leaders’ declaration listing seven areas of cooperation, including peace and security and climate change.

A plenary session of the meeting, which invites leaders and others from Pacific island countries and regions, kicked off in the morning in Tokyo. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who presided over the session, expressed Japan’s intention to take relations with the Pacific island region to new heights.

Kishida also stated that he strongly endorsed the “2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent,” which was formulated by the Pacific Islands Forum in 2022 as a common strategy. He said seven areas in the strategy, including “security and peace,” “climate change and disasters” and “ocean and environment,” will be priorities for cooperation over the next three years.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, serving as cochair of the forum, stated that the Pacific island countries and regions were encouraged by Japan’s willingness to cooperate on an equal footing.

In the session, the release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant was also to be discussed. Japan and the island countries have agreed on the importance of policies being based on the scientific evidence, and Japan aims to deepen the understanding of the island countries through careful explanations.

Kishida will also hold separate meetings with the leaders of the Federated States of Micronesia and Nauru, concluding successive meetings with 14 leaders of countries and regions who participated in the PALM.

In the Micronesia meeting, Kishida is expected to express support for the expansion of country’s largest port.