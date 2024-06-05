Japan to Hold Public-Private Conference for Restoration, Reconstruction of Ukraine; Agriculture, Energy Key Fields of Discussion

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Tokyo on Feb. 19.

Japan will hold a conference to discuss measures for the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine by both the public and private sectors in Germany on Monday.

Up to 60 Japanese and Ukrainian companies will participate in the meeting, and they are expected to agree on expanding cooperation in agriculture, energy and other fields.

Japan apparently aims to demonstrate its proactive attitude toward Ukraine’s restoration and reconstruction through the Japan-Ukraine Public-Private Roundtable in the run up to the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is scheduled to be held in Berlin on June 11 and 12 with several dozen European and other countries in attendance.

The roundtable will be hosted by the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry and other entities. Japanese trade, logistics, consulting and other companies that are considering doing businesses in Ukraine will participate with Ukrainian firms and organizations looking to collaborate with Japanese companies.

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal may also be in attendance.

A total of 56 cooperation agreements were signed by companies from both countries to facilitate specific forms of support at the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction held in Tokyo in February. The two countries aim to realize at least 10 more cooperation agreements during the upcoming roundtable.

The two countries intend to strengthen cooperation in the development of wind power and other renewable energy sources.

In the agricultural field, the Japanese government and companies are expected to sign five memorandums of understanding for cooperation with Ukrainian entities in order to restore and bolster their production capacity. Yanmar Agribusiness Co. and Kubota Corp. will begin discussions with Ukrainian authorities regarding supplying agricultural machinery.

Agricultural land accounts for 70% of Ukraine’s total land area, and the restoration of agriculture is an urgent initiative. Japan’s Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry and the Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry of Ukraine will support Japanese companies operating in Ukraine by such means as making customs clearance procedures smoother.