Site Near Defense Ministry Eyed for Cyber Defense Base; SDF and Police to Team Up Against Online Attackers

The government is working toward setting up a base for an “active cyber defense” system near the Defense Ministry head office in Tokyo, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. At the base, members of the police, the Self-Defense Forces and other related entities will work together to prevent serious cyberattacks.

In the active cyber defense system, the police will be responsible for measures to enter and neutralize an attacker’s server. The police will work with the SDF when they deal with “extremely highly organized and planned” cyber-attacks from overseas.

The aim of setting up a joint base is to facilitate information sharing among the organizations and enable a rapid response to problems, sources said.

A site near the ministry office in Shinjuku Ward’s Ichigaya district is being considered as a location for the base, since it is home to a national facility that is being considered for reuse.

The pillars of the active cyber defense system are strengthening public-private sector cooperation; the use of information from electronic communications; and operations to enter and neutralize an attacker’s server.

The government will approve a related bill at a Cabinet meeting in early February and submit it to the current Diet session.