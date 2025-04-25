Bear Flees After Trapped in Residential Area in Iwate Pref.; Residents Uninjured

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A bear runs in a street while police officers keep a watchful eye in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, on Thursday.

MORIOKA – A bear ran through a residential area on Thursday in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, after it was found trapped between a house and a fence in the area.

The animal escaped from the space and moved to the yard of a neighboring property. It then fled to a mountain about an hour and 15 minutes after a local resident called the police, who arrived at the scene to prevent injuries.

No injuries to residents have been reported.

According to the Kamaishi police station, the bear is thought to be an adult about 1.5 meters long. Police officers, local hunting club members and city government officials rushed to the scene to deal with the bear, setting traps, blocking the escape route with metal shields and using other methods.