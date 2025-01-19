Next-gen Fighter Key for Building Cooperation Between Japan and Like-minded Countries, Says Chief of GIGO Agency

Kazuhiko Makita / The Yomiuri Shimbun

GIGO Chief Executive Masami Oka speaks during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun in Reading, on the outskirts of London, on Thursday.

READING, England — Masami Oka, who heads an international agency for Japan, Britain and Italy that is jointly developing a next-generation fighter jet, stressed the importance of the project for cooperation with like-minded countries, in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Oka, chief executive of the GCAP (Global Combat Air Program) International Government Organization, or GIGO, said that the joint development “is a very important program for progressing defense cooperation” with like-minded European countries.

The interview was conducted on Thursday in Reading, which sits on the outskirts of London and is where GIGO is headquartered.

In reference to military cooperation between Russia and North Korea over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Oka noted, “We are close to a shared understanding [between Japan and European countries] that security conditions in the Indo-Pacific region and Europe are closely connected.”

Regarding the joint development program, he explained that it will “contribute to Japan’s defense and raise the deterrent capabilities of both Britain and Italy. It will also contribute to stabilization of the global security environment.”

The Japanese government wants the next-generation fighter to replace the Air Self-Defense Force’s F-2 fighter plane, which the ASDF is set to begin retiring around 2035.

As to the capabilities of the new fighter, Oka said the planes would be able to “respond at a distance.” For the Self-Defense Forces to defend ports and airports in Japanese territory and effectively conduct maritime and ground defense operations, air supremacy will be critical. To this end, it will be important to counter enemy aircraft and missiles as far from Japan as possible.

Oka also indicated that the next-generation fighters will need greater stealth capabilities, as well as greater capabilities in air battles in conjunction with unmanned aircraft.

Regarding the possibility of Saudi Arabia’s joining the development program, Oka only said, “I cannot discuss our relationship with third countries at the current stage.”

Speaking in general terms, he added, “If the number of countries involved rises, the number of fighters [to be developed] will rise, and the manufacturing cost [per plane] will fall. But the costs for coordinating [among the countries involved] could also increase.”

While officials in Japan, Britan and Italy have voiced interest in the financing power of Saudi Arabia, which earns ample revenue from its exports of crude oil, others have spoken cautiously about the technological gap with Saudi Arabia.

Japan, Britain and Italy aim to start deploying their next-generation fighter in 2035. GIGO was established on Dec. 10 last year, and the three countries have dispatched officials to the agency.

“In order for the agency to demonstrate its true value, it is important that we be united and communicate clearly with one another,” Oka stressed.

Masami Oka

Oka joined the then Defense Agency in 1986 upon graduating from the University of Tokyo’s Faculty of Law. He has served in such posts as chief of the Gifu prefectural police headquarters, chief of the Defense Ministry’s Bureau of Defense Policy, chief of the Defense Ministry’s Bureau of Policies for Regional Society and vice minister of defense for international affairs.

On Dec. 10 last year, when GIGO was launched, he became the agency’s first chief executive. Oka, 61, is a native of Okayama Prefecture.