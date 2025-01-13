Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Takes Part in Parachuting Drill in Chiba Prefecture as GSDF 1st Airborne Brigade Conducts This Year’s 1st Field Drill
13:46 JST, January 13, 2025
Defense Minister Gen Nakatani inspected the year’s first field drill of the Ground Self-Defense Force’s 1st Airborne Brigade on Sunday and took part in a parachuting drill.
The brigade conducted the first parachuting drill of the year at the Narashino training area in Chiba Prefecture. Forces from 11 countries — the largest number ever — including the United States, Britain and Australia, also took part in the drill.
Members of the airborne brigade parachuted down from transport planes or other aircraft based on the scenario that they are recapturing a remote island occupied by enemies.
As part of the parachuting drill, Nakatani jumped from an about 11 meter-high tower at the GSDF Camp Narashino near the training area.
Afterward, he told reporters, “We’ve showed strengthened unity with allies and like-minded countries.” Nakatani also said he will soon visit Okinawa Prefecture to inspect the defense conditions of remote islands.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Conducts Naval Blockade Exercise in Miyako Strait; CCG Ships Near Senkaku Islands Given Stronger Weapons
-
Trump Discussed China-Taiwan Situation in Meeting with Abe’s Widow, Described Calling For Immediate End to War in Zelenskyy Talks
-
New Developments Seen in China’s Maritime Expansion; Japanese Govt Official Urges Calm, Stout Response
-
Poll: Over 70％ in U.S. Support Japan Strengthening Defense Capabilities
-
U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel File 2 Lawsuits after Biden Blocks $14.9 Billion Deal
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter