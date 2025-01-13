Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Takes Part in Parachuting Drill in Chiba Prefecture as GSDF 1st Airborne Brigade Conducts This Year’s 1st Field Drill

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani jumps from a tower to take part in a parachuting drill in the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Narashino in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani inspected the year’s first field drill of the Ground Self-Defense Force’s 1st Airborne Brigade on Sunday and took part in a parachuting drill.

The brigade conducted the first parachuting drill of the year at the Narashino training area in Chiba Prefecture. Forces from 11 countries — the largest number ever — including the United States, Britain and Australia, also took part in the drill.

Members of the airborne brigade parachuted down from transport planes or other aircraft based on the scenario that they are recapturing a remote island occupied by enemies.

As part of the parachuting drill, Nakatani jumped from an about 11 meter-high tower at the GSDF Camp Narashino near the training area.

Afterward, he told reporters, “We’ve showed strengthened unity with allies and like-minded countries.” Nakatani also said he will soon visit Okinawa Prefecture to inspect the defense conditions of remote islands.