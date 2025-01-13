Japan, U.S., Philippine Leaders Commit to Security Cooperation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The leaders of Japan, the United States and the Philippines agreed that the three countries will continue to cooperate in maritime and economic security amid China’s growing assertiveness in the region during a virtual three-way summit on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed continued cooperation among the three countries before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The three leaders shared opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

They agreed that Japan, the United States and the Philippines will continue to work together in strengthening critical infrastructure and in the fight against cyberattacks.

Southeast Asia is of growing geopolitical and economic importance, Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo after the meeting. “I would like to make further efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law.”

Japan, the United States and the Philippines held their first three-way summit in April last year as part of efforts by the Biden administration to reinforce security collaboration among allies.

Some say the momentum of the effort may wane when Trump returns to the White House. Speaking to the reporters, Ishiba expressed a willingness to maintain and strengthen such security collaboration.

Ishiba also said he will hold the first summit with Trump “at the most appropriate time and in the most appropriate form after his inauguration.” The Japanese government is exploring an opportunity for Ishiba to travel to the United States as early as February for talks with Trump.