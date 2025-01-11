Japan’s Deployment of F-35B Fighters to ASDF Base in Miyazaki Pref. until FY 2025; Delivery Delays Cited as Cause

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Deployment of the Air Self-Defense Force’s F-35B stealth fighters to ASDF Nyutabaru Base in Miyazaki Prefecture will be delayed until fiscal 2025, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Friday.

The deployment was originally scheduled for fiscal 2024, which ends on March 31.

Six F-35B fighters were scheduled for deployment, but their delivery from the United States has been delayed.

The ASDF will establish a flight team for the fighters around the end of the fiscal year to prepare for the deployment.

Addressing potential impacts on the nation’s defense because of the delay, Nakatani said, “There will be no large-scale negative impact.”