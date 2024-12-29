China Coast Guard Ships Confirmed Near Senkaku Islands, Marking New Record for Days in Surrounding Waters

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha on Sunday said it confirmed China Coast Guard ships in the contiguous zone off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture. CCG ships were confirmed in the contiguous zone on 353 days this year, a record high.

“The situation in the ocean around the Senkaku Islands is unpredictable and severe,” Seishiro Sakamoto, chief of the headquarters, said in a comment. “But we will continue to respond in a composed and resolute manner based on a policy of firmly defending Japan’s land and territorial waters, and we will take all possible measures to secure Japan’s territorial waters.”