Japan, Italy, U.K. Launch Body To Manage Next-Generation Jet Project; U.K.-Headquartered Body Has Japanese Chief Executive

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A model of a next-generation fighter to be developed by Japan, Britain and Italy is shown at an exhibit in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Oct. 16.

The international body through which Japan, Britain and Italy will manage a joint project to develop next-generation fighter jets was launched Tuesday, Japan’s Foreign Ministry revealed Wednesday.

Former Vice Defense Minister Masami Oka was appointed as the first chief executive of the body, called the GCAP (Global Combat Air Program) International Government Organization. Its headquarters is in Reading, near London.

The three countries aim to deploy the next-generation fighters from 2035. The new body, which includes officials from each country, will sign contracts with private-sector joint ventures.

“Cooperation among three countries will continue for many years to come,” Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura said at a press conference on Wednesday. “It will greatly contribute to peace in the Indo-Pacific and Europe regions.”