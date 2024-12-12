Japan, Italy, U.K. Launch Body To Manage Next-Generation Jet Project; U.K.-Headquartered Body Has Japanese Chief Executive
21:00 JST, December 12, 2024
The international body through which Japan, Britain and Italy will manage a joint project to develop next-generation fighter jets was launched Tuesday, Japan’s Foreign Ministry revealed Wednesday.
Former Vice Defense Minister Masami Oka was appointed as the first chief executive of the body, called the GCAP (Global Combat Air Program) International Government Organization. Its headquarters is in Reading, near London.
The three countries aim to deploy the next-generation fighters from 2035. The new body, which includes officials from each country, will sign contracts with private-sector joint ventures.
“Cooperation among three countries will continue for many years to come,” Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura said at a press conference on Wednesday. “It will greatly contribute to peace in the Indo-Pacific and Europe regions.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., ROK Hold Joint Training; Nations Practice Combating Maritime, Aerial, Cyber Threats
-
Ex-Hyogo Governor Reelected Despite Power Abuse Scandal; Returns to Office Months After Unanimous No-Confidence Vote
-
Hard-to-Verify Information Spread during Hyogo Election Campaign; Contributed to Result in Saito’s Reelection
-
Former Gov. Saito Projected to Win Hyogo Gubernatorial Election
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Corporate, Group Donations ‘Not Inappropriate’; Interpellations Start at Lower House
JN ACCESS RANKING
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)