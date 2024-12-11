Japan PM Ishiba, U.S. Defense Secretary Austin Agree to Work More Closely on Security
13:44 JST, December 11, 2024
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba agreed with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that their countries would enhance security cooperation, at a meeting in the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Ishiba said he hoped that Japan and the United States will work together to further strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the alliance to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Austin replied that the Japan-U.S. alliance had never been more important.
The two confirmed their countries will continue working to upgrade the command capabilities of the Self-Defense Forces and U.S. military and to promote cooperation on defense equipment and technology.
They also agreed that Japan and the United States need to continue cooperation with like-minded countries.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., ROK Hold Joint Training; Nations Practice Combating Maritime, Aerial, Cyber Threats
-
Ex-Hyogo Governor Reelected Despite Power Abuse Scandal; Returns to Office Months After Unanimous No-Confidence Vote
-
Hard-to-Verify Information Spread during Hyogo Election Campaign; Contributed to Result in Saito’s Reelection
-
Former Gov. Saito Projected to Win Hyogo Gubernatorial Election
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Corporate, Group Donations ‘Not Inappropriate’; Interpellations Start at Lower House
JN ACCESS RANKING
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)