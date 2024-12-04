U.S. Defense Secretary Austin Set to Visit Japan Next Week; Austin to Hold Talks with Defense Minister Nakatani, Japan PM Ishiba

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, left, speaks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, in Naples, Italy, in October.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to visit Japan next week to hold talks with Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, according to U.S. and Japanese sources. Austin is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Nakatani and Austin are expected to reaffirm the policy on the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance, with North Korea and China in mind.

The two previously met in Italy in October and in Australia in November.