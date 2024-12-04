U.S. Defense Secretary Austin Set to Visit Japan Next Week; Austin to Hold Talks with Defense Minister Nakatani, Japan PM Ishiba
12:29 JST, December 4, 2024
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to visit Japan next week to hold talks with Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, according to U.S. and Japanese sources. Austin is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Nakatani and Austin are expected to reaffirm the policy on the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance, with North Korea and China in mind.
The two previously met in Italy in October and in Australia in November.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
-
Ex-Hyogo Governor Reelected Despite Power Abuse Scandal; Returns to Office Months After Unanimous No-Confidence Vote
-
Hard-to-Verify Information Spread during Hyogo Election Campaign; Contributed to Result in Saito’s Reelection
-
China Unveils J-35A Stealth Fighters at Airshow China in Zhuhai; Russian Military Flight Team Participates to Show Unity
-
Japan, U.S., ROK Hold Joint Training; Nations Practice Combating Maritime, Aerial, Cyber Threats
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Neko Pitcher