Japan, Malaysia Leaders Agree to Strengthen Security Cooperation; Malaysia to Chair Association of Southeast Asian Nations Next Yearng bilateral security cooperation.

Japan, Malaysia Leaders Agree to Strengthen Security Cooperation; Malaysia to Chair Association of Southeast Asian Nations Next Year
13:22 JST, November 17, 2024
LIMA — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has affirmed with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, that the two countries will strengthen security cooperation.
The leaders held a bilateral meeting in Lima on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
As Malaysia will chair the Association of Southeast Asian Nations next year, Ishiba called for Malaysia to “work closely together in a wide range of areas.”
