Japan, Malaysia Leaders Agree to Strengthen Security Cooperation; Malaysia to Chair Association of Southeast Asian Nations Next Yearng bilateral security cooperation.

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, shakes hands with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ahead of their bilateral meeting in Lima on Friday.

LIMA — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has affirmed with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, that the two countries will strengthen security cooperation.

The leaders held a bilateral meeting in Lima on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

As Malaysia will chair the Association of Southeast Asian Nations next year, Ishiba called for Malaysia to “work closely together in a wide range of areas.”