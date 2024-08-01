China Protests Japan’s Remarks at 2+2, Quad meetings; Chief Minister of the Japanese Embassy in China Explains Position

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

China’s national flag

BEIJING — China has expressed its disapproval to Japan over what was said about Beijing during a recent meeting between Japan and the United States and a meeting between Quad countries — Japan, the United States, Australia and India — in Tokyo, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry announced Wednesday that Liu Jinsong, director general of the ministry’s department of Asian affairs, met Akira Yokochi, chief minister of the Embassy of Japan in China, on Tuesday. At the meeting, Liu reportedly expressed China’s strong disapproval of Japan’s negative words and deeds about China during the meeting of the Japan-U.S. Security Consultative Committee, or the two-plus-two security talks, by Japanese and U.S. foreign and defense ministers, and at the meeting of foreign ministers of the Quad countries.

According to the embassy, Yokochi explained Japan’s position to Liu and reiterated some concerns regarding China. Yokochi is believed to have referred to China’s detention of Japanese nationals, among other issues.