Japan, Philippines Boost Security Ties Amid Rising Maritime Tensions with China
20:00 JST, July 8, 2024
MANILA — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held talks in Manila on Monday, and the two sides affirmed their intention to strengthen security cooperation in light of China’s increasingly aggressive maritime expansion.
At the beginning of the meeting, Kamikawa said, “We’d like to strengthen our bilateral cooperation to maintain and enhance the international order based on the rule of law.” Kihara added, “Japan-Philippines relations have seen significant progress in terms of defense cooperation and exchanges under the leadership of the president and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.”
After the meeting, the two parties signed a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) to facilitate joint training between the Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race
-
Record 56 Candidates Run in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Showdown Between Renho, Koike Expected
-
Koike Keeps Distance From LDP in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Campaign Shaping Up to Be Two-Horse Race Against Renho
-
Bill Enacted to Create Japanese Version of DBS
-
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Wins Third Straight Term; Voters Respond to Achievements in Child Care, Education
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
- Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race