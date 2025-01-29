Home>News Services>Reuters

Sony Group Says President Totoki to Add CEO Role from April

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki speaks during the company’s annual strategy briefing in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2024.

11:52 JST, January 29, 2025

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki will add the CEO role from April 1, while incumbent Chairman-CEO Kenichiro Yoshida will remain as chairman, the company said on Wednesday.

Totoki, who assumed the president’s post in 2023, has also served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the Japanese entertainment and electronics conglomerate.

Lin Tao will succeed Totoki in the CFO role, it said.

