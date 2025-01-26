Home>News Services>Reuters

Trump Says He May Consider Rejoining World Health Organization

REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki/File Photo
Medical aid shipment from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.N. refugee agency, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) arrives at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 4, 2024.

Reuters

16:27 JST, January 26, 2025

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Saturday he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization, days after ordering a U.S. exit from the global health agency over what he described as a mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises. “Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don’t know. Maybe we would. They would have to clean it up,” Trump said at a rally in Las Vegas. The U.S. is scheduled to leave the WHO on Jan. 22, 2026. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House.

The U.S. is by far the biggest financial backer of the WHO, contributing around 18% of its overall funding. The WHO’s most recent two-year budget, for 2024-2025, was $6.8 billion.

Trump told the crowd in Las Vegas he was unhappy that the U.S. paid more into the WHO than China, which has a much bigger population.

He added that he will ask Saudi Arabia to make an investment of about $1 trillion in the U.S., up from the $600 billion the Saudis have pledged to invest.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Trump in the past week that the kingdom wants to put $600 billion into expanded investment and trade with the U.S. over the next four years.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING