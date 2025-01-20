U.S. VP-Elect Vance Meets with Chinese Counterpart Ahead of Inauguration
13:45 JST, January 20, 2025
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President-elect JD Vance met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Sunday, one day before he and President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office.
Vance and Han discussed an array of topics including fentanyl, balancing trade and regional stability, the Trump-Vance transition team said in a statement.
Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the inauguration after winning last year’s presidential election. Xi has sent Han in his place.
Vance’s meeting with Han follows a recent phone call between Trump and Xi. During the call, the two leaders discussed issues including TikTok, trade and Taiwan.
It was the first known phone call between the pair since Trump’s election in November.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Trump has told advisers he wants to travel to China after he takes office.
If the trip happens, it would mark his second visit to China as president. Trump traveled to Beijing in 2017 during a trip to Asia where he visited several other countries.
