Pence Planning to Attend Trump’s Inauguration, New York Times Reports

In this image made from video, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an educational forum in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) – Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is planning to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of planning.

Representatives for Pence and Trump did not immediately provide comment.

Pence, vice president during Trump’s first administration, ran against the former president to be the Republican party’s presidential nominee for last year’s election.

Pence, who did not endorse his former boss ahead of the 2024 election, has had a strained relationship with Trump since the end of his first term, which ran from 2017 through 2021.

Pence had refused Trump’s demand that he overturn his 2020 election defeat on Jan. 6, 2021.