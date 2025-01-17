Finland’s Intelligence Chief Urges Vigilance over Planned Russian Military Build-up
11:27 JST, January 17, 2025
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Planned Russian military reforms that would increase Moscow’s troop numbers by 30% are a threat to NATO and should be met with vigilance, the chief of Finland’s military intelligence service Pekka Turunen said on Thursday.
Finland, which shares the European Union’s longest border with Russia, joined the Western military alliance NATO in 2023 and drew its Nordic neighbour Sweden to follow in March 2024, both in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Finland’s military intelligence service led by Turunen noted in an annual review published on Thursday that Moscow has announced plans to reform its military by the end of 2026.
“Yes this is a threat to NATO, especially if the plan is executed,” Turunen told Reuters, adding he thought Russia could realistically achieve its goals by 2030. “We need to react in the sense that we need to be vigilant.”
Russia’s defence minister said in December that Moscow must be ready to fight NATO in Europe in the next decade. President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the same gathering, said Western leaders “are simply scaring their own population that we are going to attack someone there using the pretext of the mythical Russian threat”.
Turunen said Russia was targeting a 30% increase in the number of its troops, which would bring the total strength of its military to 1.5 million soldiers.
The number of Russian troops based in Finland’s vicinity could double or triple from the period before the Ukraine war, Turunen said, with a new corps to be deployed in Russia’s adjacent Karelia region and existing units to be expanded in the Kola Peninsula and around St. Petersburg.
“This will be very much affected by the situation in Ukraine, whether the war in Ukraine will end or possibly remain in some state of a frozen conflict,” he said.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fiery Crash Kills Nearly All on Board in Worst Airline Disaster in South Korea (UPDATE 8)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Slips More than 1％ on 1st Trading Day of 2025 after Year-end Rally (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slumps, Dragged Down by Tumble in Uniqlo Owner (Update1)
-
Powerful Earthquake Kills Nearly 100 in Tibet, Rattles Nepal
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Ends Lower as Investors Book Profits; Chip-Related Shares Weigh (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes