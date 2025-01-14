Special Counsel Report Found Trump Engaged in ‘Criminal Effort’ to Overturn 2020 Election
17:32 JST, January 14, 2025
Special Counsel Jack Smith found President-elect Donald Trump engaged in an unprecedented criminal effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat, according to a report released by the Department of Justice on Tuesday.
Smith, who resigned in the wake of Trump’s election victory in November, also found charges could be justified against Trump’s co-conspirators but reached no final conclusions, according to the report.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fiery Crash Kills Nearly All on Board in Worst Airline Disaster in South Korea (UPDATE 8)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Slips More than 1％ on 1st Trading Day of 2025 after Year-end Rally (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slumps, Dragged Down by Tumble in Uniqlo Owner (Update1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Narrows Losses ¥, Weakens as BOJ Forgoes Rate Hike (UPDATE 1)
-
Powerful Earthquake Kills Nearly 100 in Tibet, Rattles Nepal
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
- China Expanding Influence in Global South, Japan Report Says; Highlights Dangers of China Building Military Base in Mideast