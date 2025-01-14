Special Counsel Report Found Trump Engaged in ‘Criminal Effort’ to Overturn 2020 Election

U.S. Department of Justice/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s signature is seen on a revised indictment in the 2020 election subversion case against Donald Trump after U.S. prosecutors obtained the indictment in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2024.

Special Counsel Jack Smith found President-elect Donald Trump engaged in an unprecedented criminal effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat, according to a report released by the Department of Justice on Tuesday.

Smith, who resigned in the wake of Trump’s election victory in November, also found charges could be justified against Trump’s co-conspirators but reached no final conclusions, according to the report.