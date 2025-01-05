Home>News Services>Reuters

Trump Complains That U.S. Flags Will be Half-Staff on His Inauguration Day

With the U.S. Capitol in the distance, flags fly at half-staff at the Washington Monument on the National Mall following the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in Washington on Dec. 30.

16:37 JST, January 5, 2025

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump complained on Friday that American flags would still be lowered to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter during Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered to half-staff for 30 days from the day of Carter’s death on Dec. 29, as is custom when a U.S. president dies.

Trump, who has announced plans to attend Carter’s memorial service in Washington on Thursday, took issue in a Truth Social post on Friday with the flags remaining in the mourning position during his swearing-in ceremony.

The Democrats are all ‘giddy’ about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at ‘half mast’ during my Inauguration, Trump said, employing a term frequently used for the lowered position when the flag is on a ship.

They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves, Trump said.

