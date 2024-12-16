Home>News Services>Reuters

Leader of South Korea’s Ruling Party Says He Is Stepping Down

Reuters file photo
South Korea’s ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon adjusts his spectacles ahead of releasing a joint public statement with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo after the impeachment vote against the president failed, at the party’s headquarters in Seoul on Dec. 8.

11:01 JST, December 16, 2024

SEOUL (Reuters) — South Korea’s ruling party leader, Han Dong-hoon, said on Monday that he was stepping down.

Despite party backlash over his calls for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, Han said he had no regret in doing so.






