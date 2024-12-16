Leader of South Korea’s Ruling Party Says He Is Stepping Down
11:01 JST, December 16, 2024
SEOUL (Reuters) — South Korea’s ruling party leader, Han Dong-hoon, said on Monday that he was stepping down.
Despite party backlash over his calls for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, Han said he had no regret in doing so.
