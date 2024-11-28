Japan’s Former Top FX Diplomat Kanda Elected as Next ADB Chief
10:54 JST, November 28, 2024
TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has elected as its next president Japan’s former top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, the bank said on Thursday.
Kanda, now a special adviser to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, will take office on Feb. 24, 2025, the ADB said in a statement.
He succeeds Masatsugu Asakawa, another former top Japanese currency diplomat, and will serve out the unexpired portion of Asakawa’s term, ending in November 2026.
