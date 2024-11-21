Japanese Stocks Draw Foreign Inflows for the Eighth Week in a Row
15:24 JST, November 21, 2024
Foreigners purchased Japanese stocks for an eighth successive week, encouraged by a weaker yen and earnings upgrades by major domestic lenders, though a broader correction in stock markets tempered inflows.
Foreigners acquired ¥127.6 billion ($823.5 million) worth of Japanese stocks on a net basis in the week through Nov. 16, according to Ministry of Finance data.
They had net bought stocks for nine consecutive weeks through Nov. 25, 2023.
However, Japan’s Nikkei stock index shed 2.17% last week as investors ditched technology stocks on prospects of a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Foreigners have purchased a net ¥2.62 trillion worth of Japanese shares so far this year, compared with about ¥4.54 trillion worth of net accumulations in the same period last year.
They pumped ¥1.16 trillion into long-term bonds last week, the most for a week since Oct. 5, but divested ¥1.64 trillion worth of short-term bills.
At the same time, Japanese investors bought a net ¥169.1 billion worth of foreign stocks after being sellers in the five weeks prior.
They, however, sold long-term foreign bonds to the tune of ¥966.9 billion , following ¥1.72 trillion worth of net purchases in the prior week. ($1 = ¥154.9400 )
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Long-Range Ballistic Missile Test Splashes Down between Japan and Russia (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Closes at 2-week Peak as Tech Shares Track Nasdaq Higher (Update 1)
-
Nissan Plans 9,000 Job Cuts, Slashes Annual Profit Outlook
-
Iran Arrests Female Student Who Stripped to Protest Harassment
-
Chinese Solar Firms Go Where US Tariffs Don’t Reach
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention