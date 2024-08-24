Hideki Matsuyama Withdraws from the BMW Championship with a Lower Back Injury
13:45 JST, August 24, 2024
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the BMW Championship with a lower back injury on Friday, one day after he shot an opening-round, 5-under 67 to sit one shot off the lead.
Matsuyama won the PGA Tour’s playoff opener last week in Memphis, Tennessee. At No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings, he is assured of having a strong position for next week’s staggered start at the Tour Championship, where the winner will receive a $25 million bonus.
The tour announced Matsuyama’s withdrawal shortly before his morning tee time and later released a statement from the 32-year-old Japanese player, who is ranked No. 6 in the world.
I am disappointed to have to withdraw from the BMW Championship after experiencing lower back discomfort while warming up this morning, which made it impossible to play, Matsuyama said. “Thank you to BMW and the Western Golf Association for a great experience here at Castle Pines.”
The former Masters champion has 10 PGA Tour victories, including two this season.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Alain Delon: Women He Loved and Left
-
Japan Ends Megaquake Advisory on Nankai Trough Disasters
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
-
US and Allies Prepare to Defend Israel as Netanyahu Says It’s Already in ‘Multi-Front War’ with I
-
How Coca-Cola Tried and Failed to Suppress a Boycott over Gaza
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Cut its Monthly JGB Purchases to ¥3 trillion by End of March 2026
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan