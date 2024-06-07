Blooming Japanese Irises in Tokyo’s Katstushika Ward; Special Illumination Event for Two Nights

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Japanese irises in full bloom delight visitors in Horikiri Shobu Garden in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo. The park’s 6,000 purple and white irises come in about 200 varieties.

Blessed with plenty of rain this year, the flowers grow healthily, and visitors will be able to enjoy snapping beautiful photos of them until mid-June.

The flowers will be illuminated from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night.