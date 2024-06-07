Blooming Japanese Irises in Tokyo’s Katstushika Ward; Special Illumination Event for Two Nights
17:19 JST, June 7, 2024
Japanese irises in full bloom delight visitors in Horikiri Shobu Garden in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo. The park’s 6,000 purple and white irises come in about 200 varieties.
Blessed with plenty of rain this year, the flowers grow healthily, and visitors will be able to enjoy snapping beautiful photos of them until mid-June.
The flowers will be illuminated from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Low Tide Connects Enoshima Island Directly to Honshu; Tourists Enjoy Natural Phenomenon
-
Kyoto’s Aoi Festival Showcases Ancient Japanese Attire; Estimated 35,000 People Watch Procession from Roadside
-
Illumination Event to Open at Classic Garden in Tokyo
-
Over 100 Years of Kobe’s Famous Butaman Pork Buns; Looking to Future Evolution while Preserving Heritage
-
Shiga: Temple Priest Finds Gritty Bamboo Shoot Growing Under, Lifting Heavy Wooden Beam
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Ride-Hailing Services Used More than Taxis in Tokyo in 1st Month
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 trillion in FY 2023
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors