Illumination Event to Open at Classic Garden in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Kyu Shibarikyu Gardens in Tokyo’s Minato Ward are lit up during a press preview on Tuesday for the Kyu Shibarikyu Yakai by 1-10 (One to Ten) illumination event. The event was to open Wednesday at the garden, which was built in the Edo period (1603-1867), and will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Saturday. The preview featured digital art and original music representing the transition from the Edo period to today around the Daisensui pond, which measures about 9,000 square meters. Purchasing advance tickets online for ¥1,000 per person is recommended, although there will be a limited number of tickets sold at the venue.